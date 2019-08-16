El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Aug. 16-22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Martin, Sarah Isabel

Courtesy EPPD

H/F

Age: 32

5’01” 154 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property>=$100<$750 x 3 $12,500 Total Bond

Montes, Alejandro

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 22

5’08” 210 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Burglary of Habitation $100,000 Bond

Dominguez, Ricardo

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 22

5’10” 216 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Burglary of Habitation $50,000 Bond

Rodriguez, Ivan

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 20

5’02” 260 lbs.

Black Hair Brown Eyes

Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction x 2

$125,000 Total Bond

Lujan, Francisco

Courtesy EPPD

H/M

Age: 37

5’07” 175 lbs.

Brown Hair Brown Eyes

Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K $25,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

CISNEROS, JESSICA

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 30 years old

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 240 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR

Bond: $101,000

ESPINOSA, DANIEL R.

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 36 years old

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160 lbs

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION

Bond: $50,000

BONILLA, RUBEN

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 32 years old

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 140 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER

Bond: N/A

DUTTON, JAMAAL RONEEN

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 32 years old

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 220 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Bond: $25,000

ARAUJO, GABRIEL

Courtesy EPCSO

DOB: 31 years old

Height: 5’5”

Weight: 190 lbs

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE

Bond: N/A