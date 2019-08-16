Live Now
El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Aug. 16-22

by: Crime Stoppers of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org

El Paso Police Department

Martin, Sarah Isabel

  • H/F
  • Age: 32
  • 5’01” 154 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property>=$100<$750 x 3 $12,500 Total Bond

Montes, Alejandro

  • H/M
  • Age: 22
  • 5’08” 210 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Burglary of Habitation $100,000 Bond

Dominguez, Ricardo

  • H/M
  • Age: 22
  • 5’10” 216 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Burglary of Habitation $50,000 Bond

Rodriguez, Ivan

  • H/M
  • Age: 20
  • 5’02” 260 lbs.
  • Black Hair Brown Eyes
  • Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction x 2
  • $125,000 Total Bond

Lujan, Francisco

  • H/M
  • Age: 37
  • 5’07” 175 lbs.
  • Brown Hair Brown Eyes
  • Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K $25,000 Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

CISNEROS, JESSICA

  • DOB: 30 years old
  • Height: 5’1”
  • Weight: 240 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
  • Bond: $101,000

ESPINOSA, DANIEL R.

  • DOB: 36 years old
  • Height: 5’11”
  • Weight: 160 lbs
  • Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
  • Bond: $50,000

BONILLA, RUBEN

  • DOB: 32 years old
  • Height: 5’8”
  • Weight: 140 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER
  • Bond: N/A

DUTTON, JAMAAL RONEEN

  • DOB: 32 years old
  • Height: 6’2”
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION
  • Bond: $25,000

ARAUJO, GABRIEL

  • DOB: 31 years old
  • Height: 5’5”
  • Weight: 190 lbs
  • Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
  • Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
  • Bond: N/A
