El Paso’s Most Wanted fugitives for Aug. 16-22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributed fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
The following fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.
El Paso Police Department
Martin, Sarah Isabel
- H/F
- Age: 32
- 5’01” 154 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property>=$100<$750 x 3 $12,500 Total Bond
Montes, Alejandro
- H/M
- Age: 22
- 5’08” 210 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Burglary of Habitation $100,000 Bond
Dominguez, Ricardo
- H/M
- Age: 22
- 5’10” 216 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Burglary of Habitation $50,000 Bond
Rodriguez, Ivan
- H/M
- Age: 20
- 5’02” 260 lbs.
- Black Hair Brown Eyes
- Sex Offenders Duty to Register w/ Previous Conviction x 2
- $125,000 Total Bond
Lujan, Francisco
- H/M
- Age: 37
- 5’07” 175 lbs.
- Brown Hair Brown Eyes
- Theft of Property>=$30K<$150K $25,000 Bond
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
CISNEROS, JESSICA
- DOB: 30 years old
- Height: 5’1”
- Weight: 240 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: TAMPER/FABRICATE PHYS EVID W/INTENT TO IMPAIR
- Bond: $101,000
ESPINOSA, DANIEL R.
- DOB: 36 years old
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 160 lbs
- Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION
- Bond: $50,000
BONILLA, RUBEN
- DOB: 32 years old
- Height: 5’8”
- Weight: 140 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: AGG ASSLT W/DEADLY WEAPON / ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY MEMBER
- Bond: N/A
DUTTON, JAMAAL RONEEN
- DOB: 32 years old
- Height: 6’2”
- Weight: 220 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: BURGLARY OF HABITATION
- Bond: $25,000
ARAUJO, GABRIEL
- DOB: 31 years old
- Height: 5’5”
- Weight: 190 lbs
- Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
- Wanted For: DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 3RD OR MORE
- Bond: N/A