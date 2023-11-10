EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Each week, Crime Stoppers of El Paso publicizes the “Most Wanted” fugitives list for both the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The list for the week of Nov. 10 is as follows:

Ricardo Carrillo Jr.

Josue Herrera

Lorenzo Martinez

Johnny Pippen

Kenneth Wayne Dove

Christopher Luke Duarte

Timothy Emerson

Jonhathon Mendiola

Billy Wayne Rogers

El Paso Police Department

Kenneth Wayne Dove: Age 45; 5-feet-11; 180 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charges: Failure to register as a sex offender, two counts. $130,000 bond.

Christopher Luke Duarte: Age 40; 5-feet-5; 155 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Theft of property equal to or greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, two counts. $120,000 bond.

Billy Wayne Rogers: Age 27; 6-feet-8; 230 pounds; blond hair and blue eyes. Charge: Failure to register as a sex offender, with previous conviction. $35,000.

Timothy Emerson. Age 44; 6-feet-2; 180 pounds; bald head and brown eyes. Charge: Burglary of building. $25,000.

Jonhathon Mendiola: Age 26; 5-feet-9; 150 pounds; black hair and brown eyes. Charge: Evading arrest. $2,500 bond.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ricardo Carrillo Jr. Age: 33; 6-feet; 199 pounds; black hair and hazel eyes. Charge: Assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Bond N/A.

Josue Herrera: Age 37; 5-feet-7; 246 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. $40,000.

Lorenzo Martinez: Age 29; 5-feet-8; 200 pounds; brown hair and brown hair. Charge: Burglary of habitation. Bond N/A.

Johnny Pippen: Age 27; 5-feet-11; 196 pounds; brown hair and brown eyes. Charge: Sexual assault. $200,000.

Anyone with information on the location of any of these fugitives should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or submit the information online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.