El Paso’s LIBRE Initiative Engagement Director honored with leadership award

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Karla Y. Sierra, grassroots engagement director for The LIBRE Initiative, a non-profit and non-partisan organization committed to empowering the Hispanic community, won the prestigious George Gibbs award for outstanding grassroots organizing.

The award was presented by Americans for Prosperity, the sister organization of The LIBRE Initiative, with more than 1 million activists and volunteers.

“Sierra, an El Paso native, has excelled in mobilizing a grassroots army of volunteers and activists in Southwest Texas to break down barriers that are preventing individuals, families, and small business owners from finding opportunity and living out their version of the American Dream”, LIBRE Initiative officials said.

In a crowded field of talented, motivated, and driven grassroot and coalitions leaders all across the country, Karla is a cut above the rest. Day in and day out, Karla is constantly looking for ways to mobilize her committed group of volunteers and activists to take action, fight for policies that will improve their lives, and the lives of those around them. I could not be happier for Karla and her well-deserved award and know that she will continue serving the people of Southwest Texas and be a model for grassroots organizers all across the country. Genevieve Collins, Texas state director for Americans for Prosperity

In her time as a grassroots engagement director, Sierra has partnered with local schools district to provide financial literacy workshops to high school students, back-to-school supplies, and Thanksgiving baskets to over a hundred families in El Paso.

Sierra has also worked closely on the immigration policy forum with U.S. Congressman, Tony Gonzales.

