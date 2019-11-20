El Paso’s Khalid nominated for 2020 Grammy ‘Record of the Year’

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 19: Khalid performs onstage at T-Mobile Presents Club Magenta Powered by Pandora at Exchange LA on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Pandora Media, Inc.)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso’s very own Khalid has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy ‘Record of the Year’.

The 62nd Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and will air Jan. 26 on CBS.

The Sun City artist has been nominated along with Bon Iver, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, H.E.R., Lil Nas X Feauturing Billy Ray Cyrus, Lyzzo, and Post Malone & Swae Lee.

Full list of 2020 nominees:

1.Record Of The Year

“Hey, Ma” — Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Hard Place” — H.E.R.

“Talk” — Khalid

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“Sunflower” — Post Malone & Swae Lee

2. Album Of The Year

“I, I” — Bon Iver

“Norman F***ing Rockwell!” — Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“I Used to Know Her” — H.E.R.

“7” — Lil Nas X

“Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” — Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” — Vampire Weekend

3.Song Of The Year

“Always Remember Us This Way” — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place” — Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover” — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F***ing Rockwell” — Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved” — Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts” — Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

4. Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalía

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

5. Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit” — Beyoncé

“Bad Guy” — Billie Eilish

“7 Rings” — Ariana Grande

“Truth Hurts” — Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” — Taylor Swift

6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend” — Ariana Grande and Social House

“Sucker” — Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road” — Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower” — Post Malone and Swae Lee

“Señorita” — Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

7. Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: The Gift” — Beyoncé

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” — Billie Eilish

“Thank U, Next” — Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project” — Ed Sheeran

“Lover” — Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Sì” — Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)” — Michael Bublé

“Look Now” — Elvis Costello and The Imposters

“A Legendary Christmas” — John Legend

“Walls” — Barbra Streisand

8. Best Dance Recording

“Linked” — Bonobo

“Got to Keep On” — The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart” — Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Midnight Hour” — Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

9.Best Dance/Electronic Album

“LP5” — Apparat

“No Geography” — The Chemical Brothers

“Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape)” — Flume

“SOLACE” — RÜFÜS DU SOL

“Weather” — Tycho

10.Best Rock Album

“Amo” — Bring Me The Horizon

“Social Cues” — Cage The Elephant

“In The End” — The Cranberries

“Trauma” — I Prevail

“Feral Roots” — Rival Sons

11.Best R&B Performance

“Love Again” — Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“Could’ve Been” — H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel” — Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo” — Lucky Daye

“Come Home” — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

12.Best Rap Album

null “Revenge of the Dreamers III” — Dreamville

“Championships” — Meek Mill

“I Am > I Was” — 21 Savage

“Igor” — Tyler, The Creator

“The Lost Boy” — YBN Cordae

13.Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now” — Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere” — Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash” — Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It” — Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless” — Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

14. Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Thirsty Ghost” — Sara Gazarek

“Love & Liberation” — Jazzmeia Horn

“Alone Together” — Catherine Russell

“12 Little Spells” — Esperanza Spalding

“Screenplay” — The Tierney Sutton Band

15.Best Gospel Album

“Long Live Love” — Kirk Franklin

“Goshen” — Donald Lawrence Presents The Tri-City Singers

“Tunnel Vision” — Gene Moore

“Settle Here” — William Murphy

“Something’s Happening! A Christmas Album” — CeCe Winans

16.Best Latin Rock, Urban Or Alternative Album

“X 100PRE” — Bad Bunny

“Oasis” — J Balvin & Bad Bunny

“Indestructible” — Flor De Toloache

“Almadura” — iLe

“El Mal Querer” — Rosalía

17.Best Americana Album

“Years to Burn” — Calexico And Iron & Wine

“Who Are You Now” — Madison Cunningham

“Oklahoma” — Keb’ Mo’

“Tales of America” — J.S. Ondara

“Walk Through Fire” — Yola

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

“Beastie Boys Book” — (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt and Dan Zitt, producers

“Becoming” — Michelle Obama

“I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor” — Eric Alexandrakis

“Mr. Know-It-All” — John Waters

“Sekou Andrews & The String Theory” — Sekou Andrews & The String Theory

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy” — Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4

“Girl in the Movies” — Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’

“I’ll Never Love Again” (Film Version) — Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born

“Spirit” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King

“Suspirium” — Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria

18.Best Music Film