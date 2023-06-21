HORIZON, Texas (KTSM) — Flair shot is El Paso’s first and only indoor airsoft gun range offering plenty of fun for all ages.

The new small business is out in Horizon and is ran by two young best friends.

The idea started out with two best friends taking a trip out of town and saw something like this and thought to take their own spin on it but in El Paso.

“We were eating and then we just started making up concepts about making an A possible, you know, business and we wanted to do something fun, something that we wish that was there for us when we were teenagers. So, we were like, let’s just put our ideas to, you know, in the middle of the table and start executing from there.” George De Leon, owner of Flair Shot, said.

The young men told KTSM airsoft shooting is like a BB gun that shoots hard plastic.

“It feels very competitive, so of course you get to knock down targets and that’s that feels great” Angel Rios, CEO of Flair Shot, said.

They also teach customers gun safety.

The two men said it took them many trials before opening up in November 2022.

“It kind of feels kind of like a futuristic kind of aesthetic that we were trying to aim for, kind of like a Tron vibes with the different kinds of lights, the LED lights, the black lights.” De Leon, said.

Rios and De Leon said they hope to one day take their small business to the next level of entertainment.

“Hopefully we expect to grow out of this place and something bigger make it more interactive, more like a restaurant or a bar.” Rios, said.

Rios and De Leon said they are glad they took this risk and in the future they can one day say, “wow, we really did that.” De Leon, said.

