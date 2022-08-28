EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) During the Texas IAI Conference, the Commission ran a pilot exam in which El Paso County Sheriff’s Office CSI Thea Navarro had the opportunity to be a candidate for the exam.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are proud to announce that CSI Navarro is one of the first to obtain this license in Texas and is the first in the agency. It is also said that they have made a strong push to improve the training and technology within the Crime Scene Unit. Two weeks ago, CSI Thea Navarro and CSU Supervisor Ashley Rosiles were appointed to the Texas Division International Association for Identification (IAI) Education Committee.

The President of the Texas Division appointed the three members, in which CSI Navarro and

CSUS Rosiles were selected, and will serve a 3-year term as committee members. It is said that this is the first time that anyone in the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit has been selected to serve on a committee for the Texas Division IAI.

The Texas Forensic Science Commission will launch a General Forensic Analyst Licensing Exam for anyone practicing in forensic disciplines that are not required to be accredited or licensed under Texas law this coming fall.

Forensic disciplines eligible for the pilot exam include forensic anthropology, crime scene reconstruction, latent print examination, digital evidence (including computer forensics, audio, or imaging), and breath specimen testing, which is limited to analysts who perform breath alcohol calibrations.

