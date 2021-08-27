El Paso’s Cool Canyon Nights changes location this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Cool Canyon Nights returns this week at a new location.

Due to ongoing flooding concerns after a summer soaked by storms, the Thursday night outdoor concert series has moved from McKelligon Canyon to the El Paso Convention Center Plaza in Downtown.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The music begins at 6 p.m. with the headliners beginning at 7 p.m.

These are the remaining nights of the music series schedule:

Sept. 5: Fungi Mungle

Sept. 9: Ooh La La

