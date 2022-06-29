EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On June 24, 2022, City Representative Alexsandra Annello and City Representative Henry Rivera cosponsored the placement of an item for the El Paso City Council Work Session Meeting for Tuesday, July 5th.

The recent overturn of Roe v. Wade has many constitutional scholars and court watchers concerned that this decision opens up other attacks on the Fourteenth Amendment and other personal liberties. As a part of the majority opinion, Justice Thomas said this decision opens up the possibility for the Supreme Court to reconsider the use of contraceptives and same-sex marriage in the United States.

The Council item, as placed on the July 5, 2022 agenda, is intended to protect the right to privacy of individuals at the local level in response to the recent Supreme Court decision. This item is meant to prevent the creation of any information related to an individual seeking abortion, miscarriage, or any other event that could be prosecuted as a violation of state law criminalizing or creating civil liability for pregnancy outcomes. It would also prohibit the city to conduct surveillance on El Pasoans for the purpose of determining whether an abortion has occurred. The item would also designate the investigation of any allegation or charge of a pregnancy outcome except in the case of other crimes such as sexual assault.

City Representative Alexsandra Annello says, “Enforcing pregnancy should not be anywhere near the duties of the City of El Paso or the El Paso Police Department. It only makes sense that with the recent passage of the City’s Women’s Commission that City Council takes additional steps to respect the privacy of women. This continued deterioration of women’s rights to privacy and control of their own bodies cannot be allowed to continue. El Paso cannot and should not be a tool of surveillance for any form of government against those who are making tremendous decisions in their life. This item looks to benefit the long-term health, safety, and quality of life of pregnant people.” The items co-sponsor, City Representative Henry Rivera also provided a statement, “Women in America had their freedom stripped from them and we must continue to advocate for women’s rights and equality. The items placed on next week’s Work Session by Representative Annello and I aim to stand in solidarity with women, protect pregnant women’s rights and the choices they make about their bodies, and prohibit discrimination. To the women in our community and across the nation, we hear you, we stand by you and we will continue to fight for you.”

The El Paso City Council Work Session Meeting for Tuesday, July 5th is scheduled to begin at 9am at El Paso City Hall.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.