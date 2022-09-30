EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso has a new postmaster.

Cindi “CJ” Tabbot was sworn in Friday, Sept. 30 as El Paso’s 40th postmaster.

Tabbot oversees delivery and retail operations at 13 stations and branches, along with two detached finance units.

The El Paso Post Office team has 843 employees, serving a population of about 700,000 people.

El Paso postal operations include a total of 382 city and rural routes.

Tabbot started her postal career as a clerk at the Miami processing and distribution center in 1986.

She has an associate degree from Miami Dade College.

