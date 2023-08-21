EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank explained what is behind the type of food it distributes and who can be helped.

Anyone in need of assistance from the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger can register to get food once a week .

“I could say, ‘I want that, I don’t need that,'” said an El Pasoan who is getting food.

The food bank told KTSM they help feed about 1,500 families a day and all of the food passed out is based off of donations.

The food is gathered from the following:

4% from the federal government

2% is donated locally

94% comes from across the country

The food that is passed out to the public is based off what is in their inventory.

“Then we are giving out the healthiest mix of product that we can, based on what is in our warehouse and what our trucks are able to bring into El Paso,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

Goodell said if all the food was purchased instead of donated it would cost about $260 million.

Questions and concerns were brought up to the KTSM newsroom about what food is given out and why it may be expired or almost expired.

KTSM asked Goodell about the questions and her response is as follows:

“Many people are not familiar with the federal guidelines on what is a valuable product, even though it’s past its expiration date. So we go by the Feeding America and federal guidelines on what is still wholesome and good,” Goodell said.

El Pasoans shared that the food bank helps them out a lot.

“If I have a lot, I give it to my neighbors or my family,” an El Pasoan said.

