El Pasoans speak out on President Trump’s immigration reform proposal

President Donald Trump has detailed his new immigration reform plan that would change the policy to a merit-based system, prioritizing immigrants with higher education or skill level.

Local human rights advocates said President Trump’s plan is missing a large piece of immigration issues, addressing the immigrants who are already living in the U.S.

While local Republicans said the plan should have been done years ago because our immigration laws need to be fixed.

President Trump said right now the U.S. immigration laws “discriminate against genius” because most green cards are given to low-skilled people who would make low wages.

Under the plan, the country would award the same number of green cards as it now does but more would go to exceptional students and professionals.

For locals it is a debate on whether this is a well thought out plan.

“I think he has put a lot into this and his comment in the end was the parties need to come together to address it,” said Chairman El Paso County Republican Party Adolpho Telles.

“He’s not even talking about the DACA and the dreamers. So he’s just erasing that population. I don’t think this is a serious effort,” said Fernando Garcia. He is the executive director for Border Network for Human Rights

Under the plan fewer green cards would be given to people with relatives already in the United States. Fifty-seven percent would be awarded on merit as opposed to the current 12%.

Trump’s plan also includes building a border wall in some targeted areas.