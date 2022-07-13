EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Inflation rose by 9.1 percent in June according to the consumer price index, the highest percentage since 1981.

El Pasoans seeing the effects at the grocery store.



“I bought some turkey went up like three bucks I bought a free on, it used to be like 5.50 it went up to almost 10 dollars,” said Sunland Park resident Mario Alvarez.

One El Paso women showing us the groceries she bought on Wednesday, pulling out her receipt for over $50.

“It was $56, but it’s mainly fruits and juices,” said Socorro Rodriguez in Spanish.

Adding that she has two kids and things have been tight.

“Everything, everything, and more because I’m currently unemployed, for me, everything is very expensive, gas, everything, everything,” said Rodriguez.

UTEP Economic Professor Tom Fullerton says while inflation is the highest it’s been in 40 years, there is some good news.

“We have to go back slightly more than four decades to observe similar price instability, that’s the bad news. The good news is most that of this increase in the most recent estimates from May to June were caused by energy prices,” said Fullerton.

Energy prices and food according to Fullerton are bad for pocketbooks but frequently move up and down.

“Overall energy prices rose by nearly 42 percent and food prices also increased, they rose by a double digit rate a little bit more than 12 percent,” said Fullerton.

Adding that those could go down next month, using gasoline as an example where prices are going down already.



“My own prediction is that the inflation rate as measured by the consumer price index is going to decline substantially from 9.1 percent once the July percent becomes available in August,” said Fullerton.

As we reported the fed raised interest rates to slow the economy and inflation, but Fullerton says we won’t see the full effect of that increase in interest rates until 2023.

However, in the Borderland he says residents are able to cross to Mexico for goods where currently the value of the peso is falling. On the flip side though, El Paso businesses are also losing customers who come over from Mexico due high prices.

“The peso has been weakening for several days now and it’s up close to 21 pesos per dollar,” said Fullerton.

