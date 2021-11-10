El Pasoans say ‘thank you’ with parades, events honoring Veterans

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parades, events and deals are just some of the ways residents of El Paso and fellow Americans are honoring the men and woman who dedicate their lives to protect our freedom and our country.

Many of those parades started Wednesday, one day before the nation officially celebrates Veterans Day.

Many people came out to celebrate Veterans Day, from the youngest patriots waving flags during the Sunshine Christian School Veterans Parade and showing gratitude to those who serve our country, to a parade and ceremony held in Fabens honoring the men and women who have served in the United States Military.

Orlando Flores, who is a Navy Veteran said the day brings up memories of those who laid down their lives for this country,

“I can tell you in my family we have served this country for generations, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm. They lost their lives in WWII, one being my great uncle and then in Vietnam we had four that lost their lives. So this is a community of service and its always been a very patriotic community.”

Some feel that these types of ceremonies are not just important as they honor our military member, but they are also important in setting an example for the new generation who will become the future of this country.

“Its so important for us to continue this annually so that our students recognize and they hear the words and they see our Veterans. They should start to think what areas of service can I provide in my future. And so we are setting the stage here for the future for them to start thinking how they can give back to the nation.” Veronica Vijil, Fabens ISD Superintendent

A parade was even put on by Hernando Middle School, a school named after a Vietnam vet from El Paso.

Edward E. Wilkes, a veteran, said that the parades make him feel special.

“It feels like we are important and nobody has forgotten us and things will get better.”

