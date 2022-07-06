EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Food City in South Central El Paso will be closing down for good in August after over 50 years and El Pasoans are sad to say goodbye.

Food City announced on its Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing down the Alameda location due to downsizing and many taking it to social media to express their opinions.

Some saying they want this location to remain open as it is the most convenient one for them, and some remembering fond memories from the place.

“It is the first store that I visited with my husband when I moved from Juarez to El Paso 16-17 years ago,” said Laura Cuellar, a frequent customer at the store.

Cuellar said it’s her “go-to” place for tortillas, salsa, carne asada and meat.

One El Pasoan also saying this is the closest store to his home and he was suprised they were closing it down since it is so busy.

Vice President of the stores, Carlos Loweree said it was time for them to downsize to make the stores more manageable as some of the family members running the store are getting older and it is more difficult for them to work in such capacity.

“We still have two more locations here in El Paso that we’re going to invest in and continue to grow,” Loweree said.

The two remaining location are off Alameda and Estrella and at Ranchland Mall.

Loweree said they were grateful for the support from the community and vouched they will still stay a family owned and run business.

“We’re very grateful for the outpouring of love and sadness, shock and surprise, but it looks like along the way food city stores this one in particular have done mostly good things,” he concluded.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store