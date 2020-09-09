El Pasoans respond to USPS changes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Changes to the U.S. Postal Service and the validity of mail-in ballots are complicating politics around the country, and El Paso is no exception.

Recently, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar conducted a survey designed for El Pasoans to share their experiences and concerns with mail delivery service issues and delays.

More than 800 people participated in the study, which was available online in English and Spanish.

Community members are aware of operational changes that were made to the USPS under newly appointed Postmaster General Louis Dejoy, and 83 percent of survey respondents reported being aware of changes that include banning overtime for postal workers, limiting mail transportation trips and restricting the use of mail processing equipment.

Almost two-thirds of respondents do not support these changes.

According to the survey, more than half of respondents have either personally experienced delays in mail (46.16 percent) or know someone who has (10.88 percent), while 42 percent reported not having or knowing anyone experiencing mail delivery delays.

“As a senior citizen, I make use of the USPS services plenty,” reads one survey participant’s comments. “I want to make sure that this essential service continues to serve the way it has. It gives me peace of mind that I can count on this reliable and important service.”

The survey was taken by many seniors and veterans, the majority of whom say the recent changes made by the Trump administration and Postmaster General Dejoy challenge their faith in the USPS, as well as the upcoming election. More than 40 percent of respondents reported that ensuring safe elections via absentee ballots and mail-in voting is the most important service provided by USPS.

“The results of my survey and the countless testimonials of seniors and veterans who depend on the Postal Service illustrate how essential this critical service is to El Paso households and businesses, the extent of the delays and how the changes pushed by President Donald Trump and his mega-donor Postmaster General Louis DeJoy have undermined confidence in the institution and our democracy ahead of the November general election,” said Congresswoman Escobar in a statement.