El Pasoans ready to see family for the holidays; CDC gives gathering tips

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With the big holiday season approaching, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have shared new holiday gathering tips.

The CDC saying it is safer to celebrate outdoors versus indoors. Adding that if you do celebrate inside you should open a window and put a fan in the window to move fresh air.

El Pasoan Robin Arney tells KTSM 9 News she wasn’t able to celebrate the holidays with her grandkids who live in Denton Texas last year due to the number of COVID-19 cases.

Arney says she doesn’t mind celebrating outside this year, she’s just excited to see her family.

“I’ve had Thanksgiving outside quite often in El Paso and that’s enjoyable so we’ll go in that direction but we’ll keep the windows open if we have to go indoors,” said Arney.

Arney adds it will be too cold to celebrate outside or have the windows open for Christmas, but she’s hopeful that things will be better by then.

The CDC says those who are going to gather for the holidays need to get vaccinated and to know when to wear a mask.

According to the CDC people who are unvaccinated should wear a mask when inside public places but that generally, you will not need to wear a mask when outside. In addition the CDC says to not go to gatherings or host gatherings if you are sick or have COVID-19 like symptoms.

Another El Pasoan, Tina Chagra McDade, also has family from out of town that she is hoping can come and visit during the holidays.

“I think it’s going to be ok to gather with people as long as nobody’s sick and I just think it’s time, we’ve already been through the hardest parts and I think now it’s time to get back to normal, somewhat normal,” said Chagra McDade.

Her young neice, Harper Lee Chagra tells KTSM 9 News she is most excited for Halloween as last year she was unable to go trick or treating.

“I just got candy to my dad’s office,” said Lee Chagra about last Halloween. This year’s plans include dressing up as Superwoman and going trick or treating with her dad.

The CDC has said it is ok to go trick or treating this year, but suggest for it to be done outdoors.

For more on the CDC’s holiday tips click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.