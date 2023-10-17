EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans rallied at Shamaley Ford Tuesday morning, Oct. 17 to show their support for the UAW strike happening across the nation.

More than 150,000 autoworkers are negotiating for better pay and benefits from the three big auto companies — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. About 34,000 workers are out on strike.

Paul Thompson, president of the El Paso Central Labor Union, told KTSM it’s not just about the pay.

“Some of those autoworkers are having to work over 60 hours a week without breaks,” Thompson said.

Charlie Hassoun, the general manager at Shamaley Ford, said Ford has offered the best deal for all the autoworkers, although he did say the strike is understandable considering the current market.

Hassoun said at the Shamaley Ford in El Paso they have enough inventory to last until January as long as the strike doesn’t drag out.

“Ford and the other manufacturers were obviously thinking this might happen.

They tried to push as much production through as possible. That’s why we have such a good inventory right now, at least for the next three months,” Hassoun said.

Thompson said this can affect the Sun City due to having longer wait times when getting a vehicle repaired or not having parts when an accident occurs.