El Pasoans line Album Park for KLAQ Halloween parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Album park was busy Saturday afternoon as El Pasoans lined up to watch the KLAQ parade.

One family dressing up as all the characters of the Wizard of Oz driving in their vehicle as part of the parade.

“We got third place in the rock and drive category today,” said Alan Wiernicki dress the Tin Man.

People stopped to take pictures with the family as they stood in their elaborate costumes following the parade.

“We planned it the last couple of weeks but it only took us about an hour to get ready today,” said Alan Wiernicki.

One mother told KTSM 9 News this was the first Halloween for her daughter as she was too young in 2019, and then the pandemic happened in 2020.

“She keeps telling us throughout every five minutes trick or treat trick or treat, and were like yes later,” said Hazel Garcia.

While the parade was at 2 p.m. attendees did get a head start on candy collecting as candy was thrown out into the crowd from vehicles and floats as they passed by.

Two sisters could be seen gathering candy, one dressed as a musketeer and the other dressed as an old lady equipped with hair rollers and a cane.

“I’m an old lady,” said Iris Cereceres. “Whatever was in the closet that I found.”

