EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Hunger Fighting Food Bank is searching for volunteers who can help out in street feeding and preparing meals for migrants.

“Amidst the prevailing humanitarian crisis downtown, we find ourselves in a critical situation where immediate assistance is required,” said the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

EPFH also adds that in the recent weeks the demand for their food bank has reached “unprecedented levels.”

The day before Thanksgiving last year, the food bank served more than 1,400 families. However, over the last few weeks the food bank has been providing meals to 1,500 families per day, according to EPFH.

“In light of this escalating need, we earnestly appeal to compassionate individuals to step forward and join us as volunteers. By contributing your time and skills, you can play an invaluable role in alleviating the distressing circumstances faced by numerous families,” said the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.