El Pasoans have mixed reactions about Gov. Abbott’s executive order stopping vaccine mandates

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) El Pasoans have mixed feelings about Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order putting a stop to businesses requiring employees or customers to be vaccinated in the state.

“Although I got Vaccinated I totally agree that they shouldn’t force businesses especially with the economic down and the labor shortages it’s going to hurt our economy more,” said Rob Blair an El Pasoan.

Another El Pasoan says she’s a teacher and is vaccinated saying she thinks it’s wise to get the vaccine but doesn’t think it should be forced.

“I think it’s prudent to get vaccinated, I’m a school teacher and I have 200 students and were a faculty of 1200 students and teachers and so I think it’s prudent to get the vaccine but I do believe in states rights and I do believe that it should not be mandated it should be voluntary,” said Michelle Stafford an El Pasoan.

While El Pasoan Andres Muro feels differently, disagreeing with the Governor’s executive order.



“I think businesses are trying to protect the public and they know that it’s beneficial to have employees vaccinated because it prevents illnesses from being transmitted,” said Muro.

Muro saying he is vaccinated and got the vaccine voluntarily.

“I’m vaccinated it was not mandated by my work but I chose to be vaccinated,” said Muro.

Governor Abbott’s executive order, GA-40 saying no entity can mandate the vaccine in Texas.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the executive order reads.

As you may remember back in September President Biden did order that company’s with more than 100 employees require vaccination or do weekly testing.

