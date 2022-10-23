EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving.

El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release.

Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits (organizations with a budget of less than $250,000).

In the medium category (budgets between $250,000 and $500,000), Loretto Academy Challenge Program earned the most donations at $61,180 from 166 donations.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank led all large nonprofits (budget larger than $500,000), raising $81,426 from 215 donations.