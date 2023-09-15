EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Darden Restaurants, the parent company for Olive Garden, has a special gift for the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank in recognition of Hunger Action Month.

The company presented the food bank on Friday, Sept. 15, with a 26-foot-long vehicle that is capable of transporting 12,000 pounds of food at a time.

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger were one of 10 food banks across the country to receive a truck. Each food bank also received $20,000 to use for food and other needs.

Since January 2021, a total of 35 trucks have been given to 35 food banks across 18 states. In addition, Darden Restaurants, which include Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse, are marking the 20th anniversary of their Harvest food donation program. Since 2003, restaurants have donated unserved, excess food each week to local nonprofits, amounting to more than 136 million pounds of food for those who need it.