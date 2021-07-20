El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food bank to host final pet food distribution Wednesday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will host its final pet food distribution Wednesday, July 21, at St. Luke Catholic Church (930 E. Redd Road).



Community members who face food insecurity will be able to access free pet food that was generously donated by PetSmart Charities.



The distribution will start at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until all food is gone.

The donation is part of PetSmart Charities $10 million commitment to Feeding America that will support pets and their families throughout 2021.



This donation will enable Feeding America partners to offer pet food to families affected by financial hardship, in addition to traditional pantry staples.



