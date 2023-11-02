EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank is preparing for the holiday season, telling KTSM it’s the busiest time of year.

Susan Goodell, CEO of the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, told KTSM they hand out over 167,000 meals the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which totals about 2,500 families.

Goodell said that during the holidays, they see more people in need of food assistance.

“People are stressed by the holidays, by the need for extra expenses for their families. This means that we need additional support from the community in terms of volunteers to come out and help us to distribute the increased amount of food that will be giving out during the holiday season,” Goodell said.

Goodell told KTSM the food bank can’t specifically hand out food items related to the holiday as every item at the food bank is donated to them.

“We will do our very best to find items that are more traditional for the Thanksgiving holiday and holidays because it is often a struggle to find enough food for the number of people who come to our door on a regular basis, ” Goodell said.

Goodell said every dollar equal 7 meals and the food bank is always in need of donations.

