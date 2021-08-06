El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank announces closures, reduction of hours

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans Fighting Hunger food bank announced some schedule changes to hours of operation at its Mega Pantry Sites that will be in effect Monday, August 9.
- Northeast (Nolan Richardson Recreation Center) will be CLOSING. The last day at this location was closed Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
- Horizon (Holy Spirit Church, 14600 Horizon Blvd.) will be REDUCING days/hours. El Pasoans Fighting Hunger will no longer be operating this site. Holy Spirit Church is stepping up to operate this site one evening and potentially one morning per week. They will be distributing food starting Wednesday, August 11, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This new schedule is effective Aug. 9, 2021.
- Headquarters (El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, 9541 Plaza Circle) will have a change in hours. Effective Monday, August 9, the new hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- EPFH West Distribution (5300 Doniphan) will have a change in hours. Effective Monday, August 9, the new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
