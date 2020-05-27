El Pasoans Fighting Hunger expands food distribution sites to serve Fort Bliss community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting for Hunger has extended its food distribution sites to serve the Fort Bliss community by adding a new mobile drive-thru pantry.

The new contribution site came from a partnership with the El Paso Armed Services YMCA.

According to a release, the site began distribution on Wednesday, May 20 for people living in and around Fort Bliss.

The site is set to operate every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and is located at 7060 Comington St.

Anyone in the Fort Bliss community who needs a meal or is financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged to register here to receive support.

172 families and 667 people received meals during the first day of distribution at Fort Bliss, a release said.

The current distribution locations are: