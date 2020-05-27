El Pasoans Fighting Hunger expands food distribution sites to serve Fort Bliss community

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans Fighting for Hunger has extended its food distribution sites to serve the Fort Bliss community by adding a new mobile drive-thru pantry.
The new contribution site came from a partnership with the El Paso Armed Services YMCA.
According to a release, the site began distribution on Wednesday, May 20 for people living in and around Fort Bliss.
The site is set to operate every Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. and is located at 7060 Comington St.
Anyone in the Fort Bliss community who needs a meal or is financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic is encouraged to register here to receive support.
172 families and 667 people received meals during the first day of distribution at Fort Bliss, a release said.
The current distribution locations are:
- East: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – 9541 Plaza Circle – Mon-Fri. | 9AM-3PM
- West – Vinton, TX: Bill Childress Elementary School – 7700 Cap Carter Road – Mon & Fri. from 10AM-2PM
- West: Abundant Living Faith Center West – 7100 N. Desert Blvd. – Tues., Wed, Thurs. | 10AM-2PM
- Central: Kelly Center for Hunger Relief – 915 N. Florence – Tues.-Fri. | 10AM-2PM | Sat. | 9AM-12PM
- Northeast: Katie’s Pantry – 4801 Sun Valley – Mon-Fri. | 10AM-2PM