El Pasoans encouraged to apply for utility bill assistance

News
Posted: / Updated:

Symbol photo: A flame burns on a gas stove on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gas service is encouraging El Pasoans to apply for financial help with their utility bills.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that offers funds to households unable to pay their electric and gas bills.

“We know that COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced
before, and we want to make sure our customers know that energy assistance money is still
available,” said Elizabeth O’Hara, community relations manager.

El Pasoans can apply for the assistance through local agencies Project Bravo or Amistad where their eligibility will be determined.

According to the press release, the amount of benefits can vary based on household income, number of people in the household, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

The program allows financial assistance for both electricity and gas to be paid up to $1600.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Fire breaks out at shopping center on Montana near Geronimo

JZ: Pandemic threat level changes to yellow

New Eastlake area school breaks ground in far East El Paso

Stimulus paid past due electric bills for one family, 40,000 El Pasoans still behind

Crime of the week: El Paso police search for suspects accused of burlgary

County Courthouse to be close Tuesday and Wednesday

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner