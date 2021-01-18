El Pasoans encouraged to apply for utility bill assistance

Symbol photo: A flame burns on a gas stove on February 21, 2020. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Gas service is encouraging El Pasoans to apply for financial help with their utility bills.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that offers funds to households unable to pay their electric and gas bills.

“We know that COVID-19 has brought hardships that many of our customers have never faced

before, and we want to make sure our customers know that energy assistance money is still

available,” said Elizabeth O’Hara, community relations manager.

El Pasoans can apply for the assistance through local agencies Project Bravo or Amistad where their eligibility will be determined.

According to the press release, the amount of benefits can vary based on household income, number of people in the household, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

The program allows financial assistance for both electricity and gas to be paid up to $1600.