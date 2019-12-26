El Pasoans donating toys to an orphanage in Anapra

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Children living at an orphanage in Anapra woke up with smiles on their faces on Christmas Eve thanks to the community’s generosity.

El Pasoan Jose Molinar created a local outreach group named “Operation 25-40” back in 2013.

The group began by collecting soccer balls and distributing them to kids around the city.

With a mission to do something larger than themselves, Operation 25-40 expanded in 2016 and created a toy drive that focused on bringing holiday cheer to children who were in most need.

According to Molinar, the group did research and found that the orphanage in Anapra needed the most help.

This year the group collected hundreds of toys, books, games, and clothing for over three dozen orphans, and plans to continue their mission for the upcoming years.

The group also comes together several times a year and helps different people in need in both Juarez and El Paso.

Molinar tells KTSM they also distributed meals to several families during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

If you wish to become a part of Operation 25-40 or see the good they do for our community you can reach them through their FaceBook page.