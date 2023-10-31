EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans shared how Halloween is their favorite holiday while at the KLAQ Halloween parade on Tuesday.

Many El Pasoans told KTSM Halloween is their favorite holiday because they get to create memories with their families.

Families said they plan weeks and even months in advance on what costumes they are going to wear and what they will do in the evening.

Families also said they discuss what neighborhoods they want to trick-or-treat in depending on their children’s age.

A family dressed as clowns from the movies ‘Killer Clowns’ from ‘Outer Space’ said they look forward to the holiday because they get to dress up as a family no matter the age.

“Before it was just to have fun, you know, like be in the Halloween spirit, enjoy that. But now it’s all for the girls. We like making memories with them and doing everything we can to make them happy and make sure they have fun.” The Martinez family, said.