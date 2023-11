EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans celebrated Dia de Los Muertos or Day of the Day with a special event Saturday, Nov. 3 at the historic Concordia Cemetery in Central El Paso.

The event, at the “old” cemetery under the shadow of the Spaghetti Bowl, featured live music, dancers, vendors, food trucks and lots of family fun.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

People also got their faces painted, all in the spirit of the Day of the Dead.

The event was hosted by the Concordia Heritage Association.