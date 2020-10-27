El Pasoans asked to drive carefully in icy conditions

An early morning traffic jam on Transmountain on Monday. Photo by Andrea Chacon.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso saw winter weather on Tuesday with icy roads presenting a serious hazard for all drivers.

Texas Department of Transportation has been preparing for these conditions since Friday, said Lauren Macias-Cervantes, public information officer for TxDOT.

She said on Monday morning that multiple service vehicles were preparing the roads with a mixture of salt and water to prevent icing and they were ready to start the snow ploughs this morning.

However, early Tuesday morning, El Pasoans were still surprised by winter conditions that caused some road closures.

Transmountain was closed as cars were slipping off the road and had to be diverted back.

The El Paso Police Department warned of the blustery weather, which usually causes accidents, and are warning drivers to slow down, keep a safe distance and not drive distracted.

As the roads conditions worsen, more accidents happen and EPPD said more 911 calls are made.

To prevent the overflow of calls, they advised that in case of an accident with no injuries and all vehicles in driving shape, to pull over in a safe space and exchange information instead of calling 911.

TxDOT also warned of their service vehicles on the road and are asking drivers to not try and drive between them and to keep a safe distance while they are cleaning the snow or spreading salt on the roads.

They also advised El Pasoans to check the current weather conditions before they leave and to leave earlier than usual. TxDOT has all live traffic information available on its website, txdot.gov.

