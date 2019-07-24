El Pasoan visits Puerto Rico for a wedding during protests

Ramirez said he joined the crowds after learning they're calling for the resignation of the governor.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been filling the streets of San Juan, Puerto Rico for the past week demanding the resignation of Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

An El Pasoan was visiting Puerto Rico for a wedding while the protests were ongoing over the weekend.

Sergio Ramirez III said when he arrived in San Juan, the cab driver dropped him off about 30 minutes walking distance away from his hotel due to all the crowds surrounding the area.

Ramirez said he joined the crowds after learning they’re calling for the resignation of the governor.

Ramirez said the wedding had to moved up two hours ahead of schedule to accommodate the ongoing protests.

However, he said the wedding guests didn’t seem to mind the change of plans.

“Half of the party was Puerto Rican and half of the party was Mexican or Chicano from La Frontera so it was really easy for them to accommodate for this huge event for the families coming together and being there at the cathedral. Right there as it’s happening. I think about 500 feet away,” said Ramirez.

At the heart of the demonstrations were leaked messages between Rosselló and his inner circle, many of them profanity-laced, homophobic, and misogynistic in nature.