EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jessica Cantu lost 126 lbs in less than a year from having her vertical sleeve gastrectomy surgery and now she’s living a whole new life.

Cantu will almost be celebrating a year since she got the surgery at Las Palmas Del Sol last May.

Going from 375 lbs to 249 lbs, at first, she was hesitant to get the surgery.

Insurance companies were refusing to cover for it, but after she found out she could pay for it by taking out a small personal loan, the sky was the limit.

She applied and in a matter of 24 hours she had $11,000 she needed for the surgery.

“We invest in cars, we invest in homes, we invest in electronics. We need to invest in ourselves and that’s exactly what I did with this surgery,” Cantu said.

Dr. Jorge Acosta, medical director of Bariatric surgery at Las Palmas Del Sol and his team met up with Cantu and saw her as the perfect candidate for the vertical sleeve gastrectomy.

“This particular procedure is done minimally invasive, it has a very fast quick recovery,” said Dr. Acosta explaining how the surgery works.

The procedure is done with laparoscope by reducing the stomach capacity which requires a person to eat smaller portions of food, but also restricts the production of a hormone that causes hunger.

Just four weeks after the surgery, Cantu was beginning to exercise.

“The first time I crossed my legs I wanted to cry because I don’t remember the last time I was able to cross my legs,” Cantu remembered and shared she could also fly without a seat belt extender and start doing many activities she had always dreamed of.

She signed up for motorcycle driving lessons and plans to go parasailing in the future.

Not only has this weight loss brought a healthier life style, but also new opportunities.

Cantu was invited to share her story at Drew Barrymore Show on her birthday in February that she also shares with the actress.

“They called my name and I got to share my story and I got a Hydrow Rower and It was amazing,” she said.

Since then she received the workout machine and has been enjoying using it.

She wants to encourage others and inspired them to invest in themselves.

“There’s no price tag on confidence. You can’t buy that,” Cantu said.

