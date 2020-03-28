El Pasoan shares COVID-19 experience from Milan, Italy

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The recent COVID-19 pandemic has forced the world into unfamiliar territory as the human race tries to combat the invisible virus.

While many are being forced to bunker down at home, others are not even in their home country.

El Pasoan Siria Bojorquez is currently living in Milian, Italy. She was attending Bocconi University to obtain her master’s degree.

Even though her graduation has been canceled, she has been forced to stay in her Italian apartment for the past month.

Her only interaction with the outside world, aside from digital conversations, has been venturing out on her balcony where she and her neighbors enjoy music at a distance.

Bojorquez said residents are only allowed to go grocery shopping once a week, and only one person per household is allowed to be out.

Those who leave their home without having permission face getting fined or even incarcerated.

Bojorquez said she has experienced all of the COVID-19 symptoms, and therefore her boyfriend is the one doing all of the grocery shopping.

As much as she misses home and wished to come back to her family, Bojorquez said she realizes that coming back to El Paso would have been the worst decision.

“I have had direct contact with somebody who tested positive. I have had the symptoms, and I haven’t been tested because here the numbers are so high that unless you are high risk it’s really not necessary,” said Siria Bojorquez.

Although Bojorquez has not been tested, she said she has stayed home and is now okay.

While waking up to police officers yelling through megaphones each morning is not how Bojorquez imagined her life in Itay, she hopes these precautionary measures help suppress the virus so she can return home soon.

As of today, Italy has reported 86,498 positive cases, 9,134 deaths, and 10,950 recoveries.

The U.S. now leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.