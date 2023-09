EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Pasoan is serving on U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.

Here, Damage Controlman 3rd Class Alec Fraire, from El Paso, dons a facemask during a recent simulated fire casualty exercise aboard the vessel, according to a short release sent out by the Navy.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri

The Nimitz is conducting routine operations, according to the Navy.