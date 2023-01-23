EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal officials announced that an El Paso man will spend the next 160 months in prison for receiving and distributing child porn.

According to court documents, 36-year-old Javier Alejandro Parada, 36, used a fake social media account to share nearly 35 files containing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) in a group chat between Dec. 31, 2020, and Jan. 2, 2021.

After locating Parada’s residence investigators identified additional online accounts on which he kept files containing CSEM, some of which had been sent to him from other contacts.

“We remain committed to prosecuting these types of heinous offenses against children and will

always follow up on any leads of child sexual abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the

Western District of Texas.

“Just as important as the result of this case, Parada’s arrest led to the arrest of another child predator in Las Cruces and the rescue of that defendant’s victim. Our partners did an amazing job throughout this investigation.”

“Predators contemplating to exploit children should heed this Homeland Security Investigations

(HSI) investigation and the sentence handed down,” said Special Agent in Charge Francisco B.

Burrola of HSI El Paso.

“HSI and our law enforcement partners continue to work tirelessly to protect our greatest asset—our children—and focus on arresting and prosecuting those who seek to victimize them.”