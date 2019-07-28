El Pasoan participates in Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “I’m a firm believer that grief calls for action.”

Once experiencing the loss of a loved one herself, local Elise Delatour took the stand and participated in the fourth annual National Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge.

Delatour says she chose to participate in her late mother’s honor.

“This is my way of keeping her memory alive, honoring and not forgetting her,” she said. “I like doing things like this so my son can see that we can make a difference.”

The yearly campaign began when a 7-year-old started a lemonade stand to honor her mother undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The challenge eventually went nationwide with the proceeds going to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“It is so simple,” Delatour said. “It’s a way to get our mission out there.”

The ultimate goal is to have a lemonade stand in all 50 states by the end of the year.