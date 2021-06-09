El Pasoan makes it to final round of ‘Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A young El Pasoan is making waves in the music industry, having recently placed as a finalist for a popular Spanish TV show for the second time.

Gisselle Lopez at ‘The Voice Kids’

Gisselle Lopez, 20, said her best coaches have been the internet and YouTube. The El Pasoan, who is the lead singer for local rock-mariachi band Tribes, as well as a local musical instructor, was introduced to the world of music at the age of 14.

Lopez competed at The Voice Kids, and later participated in season 14 of the Spanish talent show “Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento,” where she placed as a finalist.

Gisselle Lopez

Lopez is currently a music teacher at Sound Stage 9 and said these opportunities and experiences have helped her grow as an artist.

Lopez added that although she did not win, she leaves content with her performance and experiences and provides advice for other young aspiring artists like herself:

“I think the only things you regret is the things that you don’t do. So it’s important that no matter if you are shy or you are self-conscious, or people are hating on you, you just need to put yourself out there,” said Lopez.

Lopez and her band will play at Love Buzz in El Paso from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on June 25.

