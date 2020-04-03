El Pasoan launches first meal program assisting healthcare workers amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local college graduate received over $10,000 from donors and is supporting hospital staff with cost-free meals from area restaurants.

Feed the Frontline El Paso launched a clinical meal support program to deliver cost-free meals to local hospital staff. The funds donated get used to purchase and deliver meals from local, financially challenged restaurants to area hospitals free of charge, a release said.

According to Feed the Frontline, they are meeting two objectives at once by supporting local clinicians who are working in war-like conditions while also supporting local restaurants who have been impacted by COVID-19.

El Pasoan Vanessa Martinez is a 2019 Baylor University graduate who returned to her hometown and decided to gather support from her family and friends to put this program together.

According to a release, within hours, she raised over $10,000 through several donors.

“As El Pasoans pitch in to deliver meals to hard-pressed healthcare workers, these deliveries can be a lifeline for local restaurants and hospitals alike” said Martinez, Founder and Director of Operations for Feed the Frontline El Paso. “We are inviting community members to participate in an effort to honor our healthcare workers, all while supporting our local businesses. For those asking ‘How can I help?’ we have provided a simple and effective opportunity to rally together as a city.”

If you would like to donate, visit www.feedelpaso.org/donate.

Meals average at $10 per serving and follow strict guidelines pertaining to ingredients and preparation. 100% of donor funds go directly to local restaurants serving hospital workers.

Sponsorship’s are also available and encouraged. For more information, email info@feedelpaso.org.

The first meal-drop took place April 2 at The Hospitals of Providence East Campus. Local restaurants interested in becoming a Restaurant Partner are asked to complete the Restaurant Interest Form found on the website.

Photos from the first meal delivery: