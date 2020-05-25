El Pasoan celebrated her 103rd birthday with parade

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunday was a very special day for one El Pasoan who turned 103-years-old.

Dozens of friends, family members, and neighbors joined a birthday parade for Susana a.k.a. “chana” Sanchez.

The people participating in the parade raised their signs wishing her happy birthday, and Susana even received some flowers from the little ones.

Despite the current situation, Sanchez says she’s extremely grateful to be celebrating 103 years of her life.

From all of us here at KTSM, we wish Susana a very happy birthday.