El Pasoan brings biological siblings together for first time in over 70 years

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman was looking on 23andMe an ancestry website and came across someone related to her that she had never met.

El Pasoan Melissa Hurd says she remembered her grandmother saying before she died that she had given up two boys for adoption.

“I wasn’t even looking for anything like that, I did my DNA testing for health reasons and then the program matches you with DNA matches and I found Richard because we had such a high DNA match and I didn’t know who he was,” Hurd said.

75-year-old Richard Berglund, was on the website searching for his birth family, ecstatic when Hurd reached out.

Hurd connected Berglund with her mother 71-year-old Danielle Blattner formally Danielle Ledkins. The two started talking and Berglund started looking through old paperwork and found the name “Robert Harron Ledkins” on an old document, which until now he had thought was the judge’s name, but it turns out he was Robert Harron Ledkins.

“I look at this piece of paper and it says “Robert Harron Ledkins” right on the piece of paper and all of a sudden it hit me like a ton of bricks that hit me in the face, I had just found my family,” said Richard Berglund.

The first thing Berglund did was call Blattner.

“I’m glad I didn’t faint, at that point and time I didn’t know what to say, I said well um that means your my brother, and my voice got higher and I didn’t know what to say,” said Danielle Blattner.

Berglund went through the process to get his original birth certificate, sending Blattner a copy as soon as he received it.

“And it showed Wilton Harron Ledkins and Norma Margaret Ledkins the same name as my mom and dad were his parents. And he said “case closed” and I just cried and cried,” said Blattner.

Blattner lives in South Carolina and Berglund in Florida but the two have plans to meet each other for the first time in Savannah Georgia.

KTSM 9 News spoke with the two separately over Zoom as Blattner wants to see Berglund for the first time in person.

However, Blattner’s 78-year-old brother, with whom she grew up, Wilton Ledkins did join the zoom. He saw his brother for the first time.

“And my baby brother… hi… hello there… first time we see each other… boy you’re as handsome as I’d thought you’d be,” said both Ledkins and Berglund’s as the two went back and forth laughing and smiling.

“I still can’t believe it, 70 years we’ve been trying to find each other, and all of a sudden it just happened out of nowhere,” said Berglund.

However, the story doesn’t end here, the family now hopes to find their second brother, who was given up for adoption.



“The story is that mom adopted out two boys one older than me which is Richard Bergland and one younger than me, that’s what she said before she passed,” said Blattner.

