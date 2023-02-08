EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s that time of year again! The City of El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens is ready to take names for its annual “Quit Bugging Me” Valentine’s Day promotion where people can name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after a former paramour, a boss, a mother-in-law, or someone who has just been bugging you.

From now until Valentine’s Day, anyone can submit a name online at the El Paso Zoo website.

On Tuesday, February 14, the list of all the names received will be published for the world to see.

“Insects are actually the perfect protein and have been consumed by humans since the beginning of time, and they are a special treat for our animal friends,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “The fact that you can assign a name of an ex, a boss or really anyone or anything that is bugging you is just a cathartic release.”

This year, fans are encouraged to make a monetary donation to the El Paso Del Norte American Association of Zookeepers Chapter. A donation is not needed to submit a name but highly encouraged. Funds raised from the promotion will be used to help the association’s mission of providing support to wildlife organizations, acquiring enrichment for zoo animals, and providing professional development opportunities for zoo staff.

The Quit Bugging Me promotion began in 2019. Since then, the El Paso Zoo has received more than 75,000 name submissions from more than 95 countries and has collected more than $20,000 in donations.