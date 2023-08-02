EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to visit and meet the newest addition to the giraffe family.

Photos of 3-month-old male giraffe, Obi. Credit: El Paso Zoo

El Paso residents can now visit the El Paso Zoo and meet the 3-month-old male giraffe, Obi and his mother, Gigi.

The City of El Paso says Obi is finally comfortable enough to “make his debut” in the exhibit with his mom. He has been exploring his new surroundings and is now in the exhibit and is visible to the public.

The city says Obi and Gigi are out on the exhibit from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Obi’s father, Juma is out in the exhibit in the afternoon.

This is the first giraffe born at the El Paso Zoo in the history of the Zoo and we are all very excited,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “It is not only significant for El Paso but also a milestone in the ongoing conservation efforts for this endangered species.”

While at the zoo, visitors can also see the new ‘Mob of Meerkats’ on display. Visitors might even be able to catch one of the recently born babies that are on display with their parents.

The El Paso Zoo is a 35-acre facility that houses animals representing over 220 species, including critically endangered species.

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo, including educational programs and events, click here: www.ElPasoZoo.org.