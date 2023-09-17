EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, in collaboration with the Chihuahuan Desert Education Coalition and Texas Parks and Wildlife, will host the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta on Sept. 23 and 24, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The city says the two-day event will bring together professionals from all aspects of conservation from across the region to discuss innovative efforts and share information on restoring and preserving the desert.

“We are thrilled to welcome back the Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta for the fourth time as a two-day event,” said El Paso Zoo Education and Conservation Curator Rick LoBello. “The zoo and our partnering environmental and conservation groups are cultural stewards in the region dedicated to supporting education, research, wildlife conservation, and meaningful experiences that every member can enjoy.”

The zoo and community leaders will come together to engage and encourage participants to learn more about the Chihuahuan Desert.

Guests will have an opportunity to visit exhibits and informational displays, observe animal encounter presentations and explore nature by joining various discovery hikes at the Tom Mays Unit of Franklin Mountains State Park.

Schedules for both days are available here.

General schedule is as it follows:

Zoo presentations: Saturday, Sept. 23 (admission required)

Chihuahuan Desert discover hikes: Sunday, Sept. 24

Participants can make reservations for a guided hike here.

The city says that to participate in events at the State Park, an entrance permit of $5.00 per adult 13 years of age and older, is required.

Permits may be purchased at the Tom Mays Visitor Center, 2900 Tom Mays Park Access Road, or may be reserved in advance at https://TexasStateParks.ReserveAmerica.com/.

To learn more about all of the animals, events and educational programs at the El Paso Zoo, visit www.ElPasoZoo.org.