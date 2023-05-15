EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens and Truly Nolen are announcing the return of their bug fest.

The bug fest will be sponsored by Truly Nolen and will be held at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens. The event will feature interactive programs for all ages such as close bug encounters, bug tastings and live bugs from Africa, Asia, North and South America.

Truly Nolen and KTSM representatives will also have a cook-off at the Wildlife Amphitheater at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21 where guests can try samples of scorpion micheladas, chocolate chip cricket cookies, watermelon with chapulines, or donuts with dragon fruit crickets.

The first 400 guests at the Wildlife Amphitheater will be given a ticket to exchange for one sample. One tasting will be allowed per person. Tickets will be passed out 30 minutes before show time.