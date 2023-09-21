EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso’s Zoo and Botanical Gardens is inviting the community to a birthday party for its Asian Elephant Savannah at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The City says Savannah will be getting edible decorations, treats, and a massive birthday cake made of fruit and vegetables.

The City also says guests are encouraged to sing “Happy Birthday” and will receive commemorative stickers as well as special Savannah decorated cookies (while supplies last).

Guests can also sign a birthday card in her honor and take a picture next to a Savannah pop-up.

Savannah will also be creating a custom footprint painting that a lucky raffle winner will be taking home.

Savannah is turning 71 years old, reaching an age more than two decades older than her species’ average life expectancy, according to the city.

“The significance of Savannah turning 71 years old is remarkable,” said El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montisano. “In the wild, elephants live an average of 45 to 50 years. Their care in zoos can extend this but at 71 Savannah is setting new records. She remains in good health and has some minor arthritis. It is a tribute to our Zookeepers for the care of our animals.”