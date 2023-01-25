EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced Wednesday that its 15-year-old African lioness Zari has passed.

According to the El Paso Zoo, the staff made the decision to euthanize Zari after discovering she had bile duct cancer that had metastasized and could not be treated further.

Zari arrived from the Oklahoma City Zoo in 2010 along with her sisters Kalliope and Malaika. Kalliope passed away in 2021 due to a tumor in her chest. Malaika remains at the El Paso Zoo along with the 5-year-old male lion, Hodari.