EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admissions to mothers, grandmothers and mother figures on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 in honor of Mother’s Day.

The zoo offers free admission with the purchase of a full-priced adult, teen or child general admissions ticket, according to the release sent by the city

The zoo is also partnering with Orangutan Outreach to celebrate and pay tribute to the Missing Orangutan Mothers (M.O.M) campaign. The campaign brings attention and encourages the community to protect orangutan mothers.

The city says the demand for palm oil has led to the deaths of many orangutans every year on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra, causing baby orangutans to lose their mothers in this “crisis.”

An informational booth will be available for guests to ask questions about saving the orangutans from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. located outside the orangutan exhibit.

An orangutan enrichment session is also scheduled at 12:30 p.m. and zookeepers will be available to answer questions and participate in coloring and activities for children.

To learn more about the El Paso Zoo, including admission and programming visit www.elpasozoo.org.