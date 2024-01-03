EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens announced on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3, the death of 30-year-old Sun Bear, Heliana, who was euthanized due to an ongoing battle with cancer.

El Paso Zoo’s Sun Bear, Heliana. Photo: El Paso Zoo.

The City says zoo staff had been keeping a close eye on Heliana when they noticed she was not behaving normally, was acting lethargic, and had not been eating well.

Medical exams revealed the cancer she was initially diagnosed with had spread throughout her body.

Medications were provided for her to keep her comfortable and the decision was made that the best course of action was to have her humanely euthanasia, according to the City.

The City says Heliana came to the El Paso Zoo in October 1995 from the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, Maryland. She was one of the few original animals left in the Asia section of the zoo when it first opened to the public in 1997.

“Sun Bears are listed as ‘Vulnerable’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The median life expectancy of Sun Bears is 23 years old for females. Heliana’s longevity, living to 30 years old with cancer, is a reflection of the great care she received at the zoo,” the City said.