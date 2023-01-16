EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso YMCA has a launched a new benefit for its members.

It has created an on-demand video platform called Y360.

It offers group exercise classes, youth sports training, well-being classes and more to serve YMCA members where you may be.

Whether you are home or on the road, you can take the Y with you along with your favorite classes and instructors.

You can get free Y360 through Jan. 31 by going to elpasoymca.org.

After Feb. 1, if you are not a Y member you will not have access to Y360. You can reach out to your local Y to become a member by visiting elpasoymca.org.